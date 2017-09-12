Peter Beardsley reacts to Jonjo Shelvey’s return to action at Newcastle

Peter Beardsley hailed Jonjo Shelvey after his captained his Newcastle United’s side on his return from suspension.

The midfielder – who has served a three-match ban for his dismissal against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season – was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over his former club Swansea City.

In terms of the way he was around the group, he was top class. That was a big bonus for them. Peter Beardsley

Mikel Merino was preferred to Shelvey at the Liberty Stadium, where Jamaal Lascelles scored the winner.

Shelvey was back on the field last night for United’s Under-23s in a Premier League 2 home fixture against Norwich City.

Norwich came from two goals down to claim a point from a 2-2 draw in front of a crowd of 662 at St James’s Park.

Beardsley had planned to withdrawn Shelvey in the second half, but he played the full 90 minutes after Curtis Good suffered an injury.

“It was great for them to have 90 minutes with Jonjo,” said coach Beardsley. “We were intending to take him off, but unfortunately Curtis got a groin strain.

“In terms of the way he was around the group, he was top class. That was a big bonus for them.”

Shelvey – who tried his luck from his own half early in the game – set up Newcastle’s first goal, scored by Luke Charman in the 10th minute.

Macaulay Gillesphey doubled Newcastle’s advantage two minutes later with a header from a Dan Barlaser corner.

Devonte Aransibia pulled a goal back for Norwich in the 49th minute, and visiting captain Adam Phillips equalised from the penalty spot late in the match.

NEWCASTLE: Woodman; Sterry (O’Connor 46), Good (Yarney 72), Gillesphey, Cameron; Barlaser, Shelvey; Roberts, L Smith, Aarons (Fernandez 46); Charman. Subs: Woolston, Hunter.