PHOTO: Newcastle goalkeeper makes loan move

Newcastle United's Matz Sels has completed a loan move to Anderlecht.

The goalkeeper, signed last summer from Gent, has joined the Belgian club on a year-long deal.

Sels, signed from Gent last summer, lost his place in Rafa Benitez's starting XI last September.

The 25-year-old was today pictured holding up the club's No 1 shirt at an Anderlecht press conference.

A United statement read: "Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels has completed a season-long loan move to Anderlecht.

"The 25-year-old has returned to his homeland to link up with Rene Weiler’s side – who won their 34th Belgian First Division A and will remain at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

"Belgium international stopper Sels joined United from Gent in June 2016, having played Champions League football and been voted Belgium’s Goalkeeper of the Year during his time with De Buffalo’s.

"Sels began last season in goal for the Magpies, making nine appearances in the Sky Bet Championship, keeping five clean sheets.

"He also had three outings in the FA Cup, and a further two in the EFL Cup as Newcastle reached the last eight."

There is likely to be at least one more goalkeeping departure at Newcastle this summer.

United manager Benitez – who already has Karl Darlow, Rob Elliot, Tim Krul and Freddie Woodman at the club – could yet sign a new goalkeeper in the transfer window.