Photos of new Newcastle kit and sponsor leaked online

A photograph of Newcastle United's new home kit have been leaked online.

An image has been distributed on social media showing Dwight Gayle wearing the new Puma black and white shirt.

The jersey is adorned with the name of Fun88, a Chinese online gaming company.

Fun88 is understood to be the club's new sponsor.

Newcastle's controversial deal with payday lender Wonga expired at the end of this season.

United are expected to officially unveil the new strip later this week.

The badge has been embellished to mark the club's 125th anniversary season.

A golden adornment has been added to mark the anniversary year.

The club was formed in 1892 when city rivals Newcastle East End and Newcastle West End joined together.