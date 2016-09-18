PICTURE SPECIAL: Newcastle fans turn out in force - but Wolves are party-poopers

The biggest crowd of the season turned out at St James's Park to see Newcastle United take on Wolves.
But the visitors turned out to be party-poopers as the only ones in the 52,117 crowd who went home happy were their 3,200 travelling supporters.
The Molineux side ran out 2-0 winners in the Championship clash - and they're back on Tuesday in the EFL Cup.
Here's a slideshow of fans pictures, before the visitors turned the mood a bit flat.
