PICTURE SPECIAL: Newcastle stumble at home to Wolves

Visitors Wolves forgot to read the form book when they headed home from Newcastle with three points in the bag.

Rafa Benitez's United had won five games in a row, without conceding a goal in four of them, including a midweek 6-0 rout at Queens Park Rangers.

Chancel Mbemba, whose own goal gave Wolves the lead.

By contrast, Wolves hadn't won in three games and conceded four times in the final 17 minutes in midweek to lose 4-0 at home to Barnsley.

However, Chancel Mbemba turned Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's cross into his own net to give the visitors a half-time lead.

Then winger Helder Costa curled in a second from 18 yards just after the hour, before Vernon Anita compounded a miserable day for the Magpies by being sent off for a reckless tackle.

