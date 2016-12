Defender Jamaal Lascelles has been chosen as your Newcastle United Player of the Year for 2016.

Lascelles collected 42% of the vote (62 votes) in the Shields Gazette online poll.

Dwight Gayle finished as runner-up with 29% (43 votes), ahead of both Jonjo Shelvey 22% (33 votes) and Vurnun Anita 7% (11 votes).