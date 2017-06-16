'Proud' Kevin Mbabu delivers emotional message to Newcastle fans after leaving club

Kevin Mbabu has delivered an emotional message to Newcastle United fans.

The defender yesterday joined Young Boys on a permanent deal after a season on loan at the Swiss club.

And Mbabu said goodbye to fans on Twitter today: "As you’ve probably heard … I have left Newcastle, I wanted to thank everybody in the club for helping me when I was a young player.

“I’ll never forget my professional debut with the team. It was a special moment for me.

“I can still feel the atmosphere when I first played at St James Park. You fans were and still are just amazing.

“I’ve been proud to wear the black and white shirt and I gave everything I had each time I got to play for this club.

“I would have loved to give you more, but injuries and new opinions have decided differently.

“I learned a lot in my time in England, but the biggest is yet to come for me.

“I work hard everyday to improve myself to become a great footballer.

“Now, a new challenge is coming for me with BSC Young Boys in Switzerland.

“I will give everything to perform in League, Cup, an European games and continue my progression.

“I wish Newcastle all the best for the new coming season back in the Premier League!

“I would like to say a warm thank you to all the Geordie fans for your wishes and support.

“I will remember all the heartfelt messages you sent me.

“Now, I turn a page, but, I will never forget you, the best fans in England.

“Howay The Lads."

Mbabu made five competitive first-team appearances for Newcastle.

The 22-year-old joined the club from Swiss side Servette in January 2013.