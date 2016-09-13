Queens Park Rangers 0 Newcastle United 6: Shelvey stars in biggest league away win in 54 years

Newcastle United battered Queens Park Rangers 6-0 at Loftus Road tonight.

Jonjo Shelvey scored twice, while Ayoze Perez, Ciaran Clark, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Grant Hanley also found the net.

It was a remarkable performance from Rafa Benitez's side on a hot and muggy night in west London.

And the result, the club's biggest league away win since 1962, moved Newcastle to within a point of Championship leaders Huddersfield Town, beaten away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

United never looked back after Shelvey gave them a 12th-minute lead with a deflected goal.

Shelvey ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with Newcastle's 3,005 travelling fans.

United out-fought, out-thought and out-played QPR over the remaining 78 minutes.

Perez put United 2-0 up in the 30th minute at the second attempt after Matt Ritchie found him at the far post with a superb cross.

And Shelvey beat Alex Smithies with a superb curling effort early in the second half.

Clark, signed from Aston Villa this summer, opened his account with a header from a Ritchie corner in the 56th minute, and Mitrovic, playing his first Championship game of the season, made it 5-0 just past the hour-mark with a tap-in.

Substitute Hanley added a sixth late in the game.

Newcastle's supporters demanded a seventh goal, but QPR somehow saw the rest of the game out.

United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James's Park on Saturday.

QUEENS PARK RANGERS: Smithies, Bidwell, Hall, Onuoha, Cousins, Washington, Chery, Henry, Caulker, Ngbakoto (Sylla, 58), Perch. Subs not used: Ingram, Lynch, Borysiuk, Wszolek, El Khayati, Shodipo.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Sels; Anita, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett (Hanley, 65); Shelvey, Hayden; Ritchie, Perez, Gouffran (Atsu, 61); Mitrovic (Yedlin, 74). Subs not used: Darlow, Colback, Diame, Gayle.

Goals: Shelvey 12, 48, Perez 30, Clark 56, Mitrovic 63, Hanley 78

Referee: Andy Davies

Attendance: 17,404 (3,005 Newcastle)