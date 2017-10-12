Rafa Benitez addresses his future at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has spoken again about his future at Newcastle United.

Benitez has given an interview to Premier League World ahead of Sunday's game against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium.

Lee Charnley, left, and Mike Ashley

The future of United's manager came under the spotlight late in the summer after a series of transfer window disappointments.

Benitez, frustrated at the club's failure to strengthen, hinted in late August that he no longer saw the job as a "long-term" project.

There was a report last month that the club, which has been put up for sale by owner Mike Ashley, was ready to talk about a new deal, though the 57-year-old says his contractual situation is "not an issue".

“I know people are talking about, it but we haven’t had any conversation," said Benitez.

“I talk with (managing director) Lee Charnley every day, and we talk about the issues we have to deal with during the week.

“This will not change anything in terms of my approach.

“I have a contract, so it's not an issue. The issue for me is that I prepare the team properly, then we will have plenty of time to discuss the future.

“My idea is always to think about the next game, but in terms of can we improve the squad, the club, the team in terms of football?

“And I think so, so we'll do one thing at a time and make sure the team settles down in the Premier League then after we can improve things.”

Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League table after a promising start to the season.

“Overall, we are in a good position," said Benitez.

"At the same time, we are a little disappointed, because the games we have lost we could have done better, so we maybe should have more points.

“But you cannot change what happened before.

“For a lot of our players, it's a learning process in terms of what you can expect from your squad.

“The main thing for me is that the team's improving, that every single player is improving a little bit. If we can get 5% more from each player, we'll be stronger and then we can make an effort in each training session. We will be happy with that."