Rafa Benitez addresses Jack Colback's future at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says he's had "private" conversations with a number of players over their futures at Newcastle United.

Benitez is looking to move a number of players out of the club before the summer transfer window closes.

The Gazette revealed this week that midfielder Jack Colback could be left out of Benitez's 25-man Premier League squad.

Asked if Colback had been told he was free to leave the club, United manager Benitez said: "I talk with my players individually, privately, and I am telling them what I think, my opinion, and after it depends on each one.

"But at the moment he's a player of the squad."

Newcastle must confirm their 25-man squad once the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Tim Krul, Achraf Lazaar and Emmanuel Riviere will be left out of United's Premier League squad.

The trio have been training at the club's Academy for the past month.