Rafa Benitez addresses takeover speculation at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has answered questions on the ongoing takeover talks at Newcastle United.

Owner Mike Ashley formally put the club up for sale last week.

And a consortium led by financier Amanda Staveley is reportedly considering investing £500million in the Premier League club, which is seventh in the table ahead of Monday night's game against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Benitez met Staveley after the home game against Liverpool early this month.

United's manager has had conversations with managing director Lee Charnley this week, but he insists he does not know the ins and outs of the discussions that are taking place between the club and a number of interested parties.

Asked if he had an update, Benitez said: “No, nothing.

"I said before that we are not talking too much about that, and I think some players have said the same.

"We're not talking about that. We're just concentrating on trying to prepare for the games."

Meanwhile, Benitez was also asked about the form of Jamaal Lascelles, his captain, at his pre-match press conference.

England manager Gareth Southgate to watch uncapped Lascelles last weekend along with countrymen Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden.

“That's a question for him more than for me," said Benitez.

"What I can say is that he's doing a great job. He's working every training session really well. He's very committed and pushing everyone in the right way.

“He's someone who is still young, learning a lot and he can be fine in the future."