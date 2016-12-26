Rafa Benitez and his staff busy watching players over Christmas ahead of January transfer window

Rafa Benitez and his staff haven't taken much time off over Christmas.

Newcastle United's manager he's been doing extra hours scouting players ahead of next months transfer window.

Benitez – whose Championship-leading side take on Sheffield Wednesday at St James's Park tonight – is looking to strengthen his midfield options in January.

"Coming into work on Christmas Day, as we did yesterday to prepare for this evening's game, is part of football in this country," said Benitez in his programme notes.

"And for our staff, we still have to watch games – and, with the transfer window opening soon, watch players too."