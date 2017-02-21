Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce react to THAT ‘hideous’ own goal from Henri Lansbury

Steve Bruce labelled Henri Lansbury’s own goal in Aston Villa’s defeat to Newcastle United as “hideous”.

Lansbury put the ball into his own net in his team’s 2-0 defeat at St James’s Park.

Yoan Gouffran had given Newcastle a first-half lead with a close-range effort.

And Lansbury – who was involved in the incidents which led to the dismissals of Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett at the City Ground in December – fluffed a goalline clearance from a corner early in the second half.

Rafa Benitez had been critical of Lansbury’s antics in his team’s December defeat to Nottingham Forest, the midfielder’s former club.

But United’s manager refused to comment on Lansbury, signed by Villa last month, after their latest meeting.

Asked about the own goal, Benitez said: “I thought our fans enjoyed watch our team winning.

“Anything else doesn’t matter. What matters is the teams wins.”

Villa manager Bruce, however, was more fortright when asked about Lansbury’s unfortunate goal.

“It was hideous, so I’ve been told,” said Bruce. “It sums up our night.”

The defeat left Villa 17th in the Championship and in danger of getting sucked into a relegation battle.

Newcastle, meanwhile, lead the division by one point from Chris Hughton’s Brighton and Hove Albion, who host Benitez’s side at the Amex Stadium a week today.

Benitez said: “You play two games in a week.

“We have to concentrate on every single game. Now we have to be strong enough to get three points in every single game.

“I have confidence that we can still do it. We have to use the squad and we will enjoy this. You have to have players with the right mentality.

“I thinkwe are doing well. The team is reacting, even after losing the first two gamnes.

“I think we will have the quality and character to do it.”