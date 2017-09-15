Rafa Benitez answers questions on Newcastle's summer transfer business

Rafa Benitez faced the media this afternoon ahead of Newcastle United's home game against Stoke City.

The manager will be back in the dugout at St James's Park tomorrow after missing last weekend's 1-0 win over Swansea City.

Benitez – who had an operation during the recent international break – was frustrated at that the club failed to sign a single player in the final days of the transfer window.

However, Benitez insisted in his pre-match press conference that he was not dwelling on the events of the summer.

"I'm quite positive about what we have to do," said Benitez. "We are where we are. I was talking during the week with them.

"We want to move forward and think about what we have and what we can do. Our commitment is to improve every player individually and improve the team.

"If we do that, we can see where we are in the next window."

