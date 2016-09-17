Rafa Benitez blasts 'mistakes' which brought an end to Newcastle's winning run

Rafa Benitez admitted Newcastle United only had themselves to blame after their winning run can to an end.

Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 at St James's Park this afternoon thanks to an own goal from Chancel Mbemba and a striker from Helder Costa.

United manager Benitez was disappointed by his team's error-strewn performance, which came four days after a convincing 6-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

The result left the club, which had won its previous six games in all competitions, third in the Championship with eight games played.

Benitez said: "I didn't expect to start the game as we started. We started the game making mistakes. The own goal was worse as it was when we had more control.

"It gave them the opportunity to believe and keep working hard.

"The second goal was the same. It was another mistake.

"They were organised and worked hard. We were making the wrong decisions. Our football decisions were wrong and we put ourselves under pressure."

Newcastle also had Vurnon Anita sent off for a high challenge late in the game.

United take on Wolves again at St James's Park on Tuesday night in a third-round EFL Cup tie.