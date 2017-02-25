Rafa Benitez blunt verdict on the 'mistakes' that cost Newcastle two points

Rafa Benitez bemoaned the mistakes which cost Newcastle United two points against Bristol City.

Benitez's side came from behind to draw 2-2 with Lee Johnson's side at St James's Park this afternoon.

But United's manager didn't believe it was a case of a point gained after the Championship match.

Instead, Benitez – whose side lead second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion by two points – said it felt like "two points lost".

An unmarked Aaron Wilbraham gave the visitors the lead with an 11th-minute header, and a mix-up between Karl Darlow and Paul Dummett led to a goal from David Cotterill midway through the half.

Korey Smith put the ball into his own net early in the second half, and Ciaran Clark claimed a point with an 82nd-minute header.

"For me, it's two points lost," said Benitez.

"We didn't start well. We made some mistakes. The reaction of the team in the second half was good.

"With the chances we had, we could have scored another goal and won the game."

Newcastle face Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night, and Benitez is anxious that his team learn from their mistakes.

"We have a lot of games to play," said Benitez. "My concern is that we made some mistakes that we cannot afford to make in the future.

"We did well in the second half. We saw everything – character and good football –but still I prefer to stay more calm in the second half if we are winning. Then it would be better for everyone."