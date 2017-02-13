Rafa Benitez calls for FA action after Wolves fans chant against Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey

Rafa Benitez calls for FA investigation after Wolves fans chant against Jonjo Shelvey

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans taunted Shelvey during Saturday's 1-0 win at Molineux.

Home fans booed Shelvey, who was banned for five games after being found to have used racially-aggravated language towards Romain Saiss during September's league meeting between the two sides at St James's Park.

Shelvey had strongly denied the FA charge at a hearing in December.

Wolves supporters also chanted against Benitez during the return match.

Shelvey kept his discipline in the game, which was decided by a first-half strike from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

"It was not an easy game for him, but I think he did well," said United manager Benitez, whose side lead the table by one point.

"The team was working hard and he showed composure and a cool mind to play and keep the ball. He did a good job for the team.

"He is a professional. He knows you have to concentrate on the game."

Asked if Shelvey had expected a hostile reception, Benitez said: "Yes. We knew but one thing the FA has to maybe consider is what the fans were saying (chanting)."

Benitez added that there should be "more respect" from supporters.