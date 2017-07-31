Rafa Benitez close to moving ‘frustrated’ defender out of Newcastle

Have your say

Rafa Benitez is close to moving another player off Newcastle United’s wage bill.

Saint-Etienne are in advanced talks with the club over a move for unwanted defender Massadio Haidara.

The 24-year-old is not in Benitez’s plans for the coming season.

The proposed deal, which is subject to a medical, would see Haidara, signed from Nancy in January 2013, leave St James’s Park on a free transfer.

However, Newcastle would be entitled to 50 per cent of any future sale.

Haidara’s career at United has been hampered by a series of injuries, notably the knee problem he suffered under a reckless challenge from then-Wigan Athletic player Callum McManaman in March 2014.

The former France Under-21 international only one subsitute’s appearance during the club’s Championship-winning season.

Haidara told the Gazette of his “frustration” in March.

“There are many players here with the same frustrations because we are not playing,” said the left-back.

“This is a problem when a team has so many good players. We have a big squad, a quality squad.”

Haidara has only made one appearance so far this pre-season.

And Benitez has told Haidara and a number of other first-team players, including Emmanuel Riviere, Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Tim Krul, to find new clubs.

Daryl Murphy has already left the Magpies. The striker joined Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Benitez – who must named a Premier League squad of 25 players – says he has “too many” players as the clock ticks down on the August 13 season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

Benitez wants to create space, and free up funds, so he can bring in more signings this summer.

Meanwhile, Mikel Merino, Newcastle’s fifth summer signing, made his debut off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Mainz in Germany.