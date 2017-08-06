Rafa Benitez delivers transfer message to Newcastle fans

Rafa Benitez has spoken about Newcastle United's transfer efforts ahead of the new Premier League season.

The club has signed five players – Florian Lejeune, Christian Atsu, Javier Manquillio, Mikel Merino and Jacob Murphy – so far this summer.

And a number of others, including Daryl Murphy, Vurnon Anita and Yoan Gouffran, have left St James's Park.

Newcastle won the Championship title at the stadium on the final day of last season.

Writing in the programme for this afternoon's home game against Hellas Verona, United manager Benitez said: "The last time we were all here together was a special day for everyone who loves this club.

Florian Lejeune

"We won the Championship title in an unforgettable way and it was a reward for the players and staff who worked so hard all season and for you, our supporters, who stuck with us through good times and bad.

"But while those memories are ones to cherish, we are now thinking about the future.

"Since that day in May, some players have left us and we have signed others.

"And we thank the likes of Vurnon Anita, Yoan Gouffran and Sammy Ameobi, who did a good job for us last season and who we wish well for the future.

"More players will leave and hopefully we can bring more in too.

"We are trying to build a squad to compete in the Premier League, and, rest assured, we are working very hard to do so."