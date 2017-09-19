Rafa Benitez explains a decision which is already paying dividends at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez’s expecting all his players to follow Jamaal Lascelles’ example.

Lascelles the winning goal for Newcastle United for the past two weekends.

The 23-year-old, set to sign a new deal at the club, won praise from manager Benitez for his work on and off the pitch.

“He’s taken the responsibility to work hard on the pitch and also be a leader by example,” said Benitez. “That’s what you are expecting from every player, but especially the captain.”

Benitez added: “When I was thinking who can be captain, it was not very difficult.

“Jamaal was quite good last year. It’s another division, but I think he did well and I had confidence that he could do well again.”