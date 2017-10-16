Rafa Benitez explains why he kept injured Dwight Gayle on the pitch

Dwight Gayle suffered an injury after coming off the bench for Newcastle United.

The striker replaced Joselu in yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.

United manager Rafa Benitez had hoped to use the pace of Gayle in the last 22 minutes.

But the 26-year-old suffered a calf problem soon after making it on to the pitch.

Asked about Gayle, Benitez said: “Dwight, we cannot say too much, because when he came we were expecting to use his pace.

“But he had a little problem with his calf. He was working very hard, but with a problem.

“In the last 10 minutes we were playing with just 10 players, but even then he was still running and he was chasing some balls and passing.

“But we couldn’t use his pace in the last 10 minutes, and that was a pity because we were under pressure and he was maybe the solution for us.

“But after the run he did, he was feeling a little bit stiff in his calf and he couldn’t run in the same way.”

Benitez doesn’t believe Gayle made the injury worse by staying on the pitch.

“I think he was managing well” said Benitez.

“I told him to drop off a little bit and stay a little closer to the midfielders.

“He managed well. He made the effort, which is good for the team, but it’s what you have to do.

“You have professionals, and they have to give everything for the team.”