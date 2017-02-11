Rafa Benitez explains why the Championship will be the making of Jonjo Shelvey at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez believes Jonjo Shelvey will be a better player for his time in the Championship.

The Newcastle United midfielder faces a hostile reception at Molineux this evening.

Shelvey was banned for five games after being found to have used racially-aggravated language towards Wolverhampton Wanderers player Romain Saiss in September.

The 24-year-old – who strongly denied the Football Association charge – is also likely to face provocation on the pitch. And United manager Benitez is hopeful that a more “mature” player will keep his discipline.

“The best thing Jonjo can do is concentrate on his football,” said Benitez. “We have been talking about that.”

Shelvey has been outstanding with the ball so far this season, and Benitez feels he is improving when Newcastle don’t have possession.

“He’s a very good player that has to grow in terms of being more mature and being more focused on what he can do on the pitch,” said Benitez.

“It’s easy to see teams marking him man to man and trying to get him out of the game.

“He has to grow and he has to learn. It’s a question of time. He has a lot of challenges now. He will improve and be a better player.”

Asked if the Championship will help Shelvey’s development, Benitez said: “I think that will be really important for his future.

“He has a lot of different situations, and he has to cope with them. I think it will be important for him at another level when he will have similar problems. It’s a really good experience for him.

“I will say that from the beginning of the season, also from last season, little by little, he has been learning and improving.”

On his England career, Benitez added: “I think he is a good player, and there are not too many players of Jonjo’s level around.”