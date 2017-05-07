Rafa Benitez forced into reshuffle by injury to key Newcastle man

Ciaran Clark is OUT of this afternoon's home game against Barnsley.

The Newcastle United defender misses out at St James's Park because of a knee injury (12pm kick-off).

And Rafa Benitez, also without Grant Hanley, has fielded Isaac Hayden in central defence.

Fit-again striker Dwight Gayle is on the bench.

Second-placed Newcastle will win Championship if they better Brighton and Hove Albion's result at Aston Villa.

Benitez's side are a point behind the league leaders.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Hayden, Mbemba, Dummett; Shelvey, Colback; Atsu, Perez, Gouffran; Mitrovic. Subs: Darlow, Anita, Haidara, Lazaar, Diame, Gayle, Murphy.