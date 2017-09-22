Rafa Benitez forced to rule Newcastle defender out of Brighton game

Rafa Benitez has had to rule a defender out of Newcastle United's visit to the Amex Stadium.

Benitez today held his press conference ahead of Sunday's televised game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Asked about injuries, United's manager, already without Paul Dummett (hamstring), said it was "more or less the same situation".

However, Benitez added that defender Florian Lejeune – who hurt his ankle in the club's season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur – had been getting treatment.

"More or less the same situation, everybody's fine," said Benitez. "Lejeune's having treatment."

Florian Lejuene

Lejeune, signed from Eibar this summer, will miss the Brighton game.

The 26-year-old was on the bench for last weekend's game against Stoke City.

"We're really pleased signing him," said Benitez.

"He was unlucky with the injury, but (Ciaran) Clark and (Jamaal) Lascelles are doing well, so he has to wait, but he's pushing and creating problems for my decisions every week."

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will serve the last match of a three-game ban for violent conduct.