Rafa Benitez gives Dwight Gayle update ahead of Newcastle's visit to Huddersfield

Rafa Benitez hasn't ruled Dwight Gayle out of Newcastle United's visit to the John Smith's Stadium.

The striker is being assessed by the club's medical staff ahead of Saturday's game against third-placed Huddersfield Town.

Gayle limped out of last week's home win over Aston Villa after feeling his hamstring.

However, tests showed that the 26-year-old had NOT suffered a setback.

And Gayle – who took to Twitter to congratulate his team-mates after they beat Brighton and Hove Albion on last night – has been working intensively over the past few days.

Asked if Gayle could return against Huddersfield, United manager Benitez said: "We will see.

"He will train (Wednesday). We will see how he feels. After, we will decide. It depends more on his feelings."

Gayle, signed from Crystal Palace last summer, has scored 20 goals so far this season.

And Benitez will give him every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the Huddersfield game.

Newcastle returned to the top of the Championship after beating Brighton 2-1 at the Amex Stadium, where Mohamed Diame and Ayoze Perez were on target.

Gayle tweeted: "Get in there boys what a great performance. Toon army."

Benitez, without Gayle, had surprisingly opted to play Yoan Gouffran up front in preference to Aleksandar Mitrovic or Daryl Murphy.