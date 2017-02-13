Rafa Benitez gives Dwight Gayle update ahead of Newcastle’s visit to Norwich

Dwight Gayle is touch and go for tomorrow night’s game against Norwich City.

The Newcastle United striker has been sidelined for four weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered against Brentford after scoring his 20th goal of the campaign last month.

It depends on him. He is training with the team and he has trained OK. Rafa Benitez

Gayle wasn’t ready in time for Saturday’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which Rafa Benitez’s side won 1-0 to return to the top of the Championship.

But the 26-year-old could return to the squad for the match at Carrow Road.

Gayle, signed from Crystal Palace last summer, had a spell out last season with a hamstring problem.

And he is slowly building his confidence on the training field.

Asked if Gayle would be available for the Norwich game, Benitez said: “It depends on him.

“He is training with the team, and he has trained OK, but sometimes it is the confidence of the player, so we will see how he feels.”

Benitez and Gayle will make a decision after training today.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, picked ahead of Daryl Murphy in the absence of Gayle, scored the only goal of the game at Molineux to take his goal tally for the season to six.

Otherwise, midfielder Isaac Hayden could return to the starting XI at Carrow Road.

Hayden – who has been playing with a minor ankle problem – was an unused substitute against Wolves.

Jack Colback was recalled by Benitez at Molineux after recovering from a bout of illness.