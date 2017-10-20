Rafa Benitez gives fitness update on Dwight Gayle at Newcastle

Dwight Gayle is out of Newcastle United's game against his former club Crystal Palace.

Gayle was hampered by a calf problem after coming off the bench against Southampton last weekend.

And the injury will keep the striker, was signed from Palace last year, out of tomorrow's Premier League fixture.

United manager Rafa Benitez, however, doesn't believe the problem is serious.

"Gayle had a little problem with the calf – it's not serious – but he's not ready for this game," said Benitez.

Meanwhile, Massadio Haidara is back in training, but Paul Dummett, his defensive colleague, remains sidelined.

“Haidara has been training, Dummett is out," added Benitez.