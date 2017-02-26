Rafa Benitez gives fresh Dwight Gayle update ahead of Newcastle's visit to Brighton

Dwight Gayle is working overtime in a bid to return to the field for Newcastle United.

The striker limped out of the club's home game against Aston Villa on Monday night.

Gayle – who had just returned from a spell out with a hamstring problem – felt uncomfortable during the game.

But tests have since shown that the 26-year-old did NOT suffer a setback.

And Gayle is working over the weekend in an attempt to be fit for Tuesday night's match against Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

United manager Rafa Benitez watched Gayle train before yesterday's 2-2 draw against Bristol City at St James's Park.

Asked if Gayle had a chance of being involved against Brighton, Benitez said: "I was watching him this morning.

"More of less it depends on him and how he feels."

Gayle will undergo another session with the club's physios today as he attempts to prove his fitness for the game.

Brighton climbed above Newcastle in the league after beating Reading 3-0 at the Amex Stadium last night.

