Rafa Benitez gives fresh injury update on Dwight Gayle and Ciaran Clark

Rafa Benitez has given an update on injured pair Dwight Gayle and Ciaran Clark.

Gayle suffered a hamstring injury in Newcastle United's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, while Clark has been sidelined for more than a month with a knee problem.

Asked about Gayle, United manager Benitez said: "We have good news for our team. Just Clark and Dwight have not been training with the team.

"Clark is very close. Dwight, we have to see how he improves. Today he was running a little bit.

"The good news is that we have just two players out of the training sessions.

"Dwight isn't very serious, and Clark is very, very close. We don't have a time (on Gayle's comeback). It depends on how he progresses. He has been running a little bit."

Newcastle are second in the Championship table ahead of tomorrow night's home game against Leeds United.

DeAndre Yedlin is in the squad after recovering from a a thigh injury.

