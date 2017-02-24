Rafa Benitez gives his take on speculation over Aleksandar Mitrovic's Newcastle future

Rafa Benitez has reacted to the latest speculation about Aleksandar Mitrovic's future.

The striker is expected to lead the line for the Championship leaders against Bristol City at St James's Park tomorrow with Dwight Gayle sidelined with a hamstring issue.

United manager Benitez insisted before last month's transfer window that he had no intention of selling Mitrovic.

And this week it was claimed that Paris Saint-Germain had failed in a bid to sign the 22-year-old in January.

Benitez said: “I can read news about him all the time. That means someone close to him was interested to do business.

"But I said straightaway that he would stay, and his reaction when he was not playing was brilliant. He fought for his position, and I am happy with these kind of problems."

The City game is followed by away fixtures against promotion rivals Brighton and Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Reading.

“If we do well, we will have a great advantage," said Benitez.

"If we do not do well, we will still have seven games in April and one in May. We have to carry on. If we do well, much better. If we cannot do what we want, we will still be in a great position."