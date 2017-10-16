Rafa Benitez gives his verdict on Florian Lejeune’s return to his Newcastle starting XI

Rafa Benitez had no complaints about the penalty that denied Newcastle United a win at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Benitez’s side was held to a 2-2 draw by Southampton yesterday.

Newcastle were leading thanks to goals from Isaac Hayden and Ayoze Perez.

But Florian Lejeune, recalled to the starting XI by Benitez, clumsily challenged Shane Long in the box in the 75th minute.

Referee Kevin Friend pointed to the spot – and Manolo Gabbiadini converted the penalty.

It was Lejeune’s first start since the opening game of the season, when he suffered an ankle injury under a challenge from Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Benitez felt Lejeune – who had a header cleared off the line at the other end of the pitch late in the game – could have “managed” Long better in the box.

Asked about the penalty, United manager Benitez said: “I didn’t see the replay.

“From the bench, it seems it was a penalty, and you just want him to manage things a little bit better.

“After, he could have been the hero with the header, but that’s football. It didn’t happen, but it could be good for us.

“Overall, I will say he was not playing since the game against Tottenham.

“He was working very hard, and afterwards during the international break he was training with the team.

“I’m happy, because he’s another good player that will give us more options and more competition in every position, in this case as a centre-back.”

Benitez – who had presided over a 3-1 loss at the St Mary’s Stadium soon after taking charge of United the season before last – left the ground with mixed emotions.

“It’s this kind of game that you are disappointed because you could win, but at the same time happy because you go away and get another point against a good team,” said Benitez.

“I’m disappointed also, because 3,500 fans were also coming on a Sunday, another long trip and it was a pity not to give them the chance to go back with the three points.

“But I’m sure that they will happy with the point.

“I liked the team in a lot of the things that we did, but I’m not happy with the two goals that we conceded. But overall I think it was a good performance and a great game to watch for everyone.

“I’m happy too because the team finished strong in the box and were creating chances, even with Dwight Gayle when he had a little problem and we were playing with 10 players in the last 10 minutes.

“Pleased, overall, but still we can improve.”

Benitez feels his team, which is ninth in the Premier League, isn’t surprised at his team’s start to the season.

“Not surprised, because I can see them training every week,” he said. “In terms of how they work, what they do, how we approach the games, it’s fine.

“But even when you are doing all these things right, you can lose, because in the Premier League the level is so high, and if you make one mistake then you can pay for that.

“I am happy because every game the team is doing well. We lost against teams that maybe we could do better, but it’s a learning process.”