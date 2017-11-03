Rafa Benitez gives timescale for Mikel Merino's return at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has given an update on Mikel Merino's injury.

The midfielder missed Monday night's 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor with a back problem.

And Merino, as reported in the Gazette, will not be fit for tomorrow's home game against Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old will not go away with Spain's Under-21s during the international break.

Asked about Merino's injury, United manager Benitez said: "(He'll be out for) at least a couple of weeks.

"He'll not go away with the national team and he'll not be available for the (Bournemouth) game.

"We have to wait and see. He'll have treatment for a couple of weeks."

Merino hurt his back in last month's home draw against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, defender Paul Dummett is closing in on a return from the hamstring injury he suffered in August.

"We have Dummett training on the pitch, but not with the team," said Benitez.