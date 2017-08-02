Rafa Benitez gives transfer update after Newcastle's win over Wolfsburg

Have your say

Rafa Benitez says Newcastle United are playing a waiting game in the transfer window.

Benitez's side beat Wolfsburg 3-1 at the AOK Stadion this afternoon.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu found the net against the Bundesliga side.

All of United's new signings were involved against Wolfsburg.

Benitez has re-signed former loanee Atsu on a permanent deal and also added Javier Manquillo, Mikel Merino, Jacob Murphy and Florian Lejeune to his squad.

Rafa Benitez

However, Newcastle's manager still needs more new players – and a striker is top of his wishlist.

Arsenal's Lucas Perez is one target, but the club, as it stands, cannot afford him.

Asked if the club was close to a breakthrough, Benitez said: "We are working on that, but it's not an easy transfer window.

"We have to wait and see if we can do something."

Aleksandar Mitrovic, left

United complete their pre-season campaign with a home game against Hellas Verona on Sunday.