Rafa Benitez gives update on Dwight Gayle at Newcastle

Dwight Gayle will NOT be back for Newcastle United's game against Derby County.

The striker suffered a hamstring injury in last month's win over Brentford.

Gayle is making good progress on his return from the problem.

But the 20-goal player will be involved against Steve McClaren's side at St James's Park tomorrow.

United manager Rafa Benitez said: "Dwight Gayle is not ready."

Defender Chancel Mbemba is back from the Africa Cup of Nations following DR Congo's elimination.

But Mbemba will not be in Benitez's squad for the Derby match.

Benitez said: "Mbemba has come back with some stiffness, and will not be available."

Midfielder Jack Colback remains sidelined with illness.

"He's improving," added Benitez.