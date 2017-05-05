Rafa Benitez gives update on his meeting with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley

Rafa Benitez feels Newcastle United can move in the "right direction" once he's met with Mike Ashley.

Benitez will hold talks with the club's billionaire owner next week.

Promoted Newcastle could yet win the Championship title on Sunday if they better Brighton and Hove Albion's result.

Asked if he had had his meeting with Ashley, Benitez said: “Not yet. Hopefully next week we will talk about that.

"That’s not just my future, it’s the future of everyone. The futures depend on this conversation.

"All the speculation on money and players is not true. We have to have that meeting first.

"We are doing our job first, and trying to put everything in place, the club has to move in one direction or another.

“Next week we will have the meeting and then we can start to move in the right direction.”

Pressed on his plans for the Premier League next season, Benitez added: “I have seen figures in the press that Rafa is asking for that.

"We are working on a business plan, but I will not be asking for any money.

"What I expect from this meeting is to talk about my ideas and their ideas.

“We have to see if we can be closer. I am not demanding this or that. I am a manger who uses common sense about everything.

"I try to do that here. I have to hear ambitions for the club but at the same time we have to be realistic.”

