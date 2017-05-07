Rafa Benitez gives update on his proposed meeting with Mike Ashley

Rafa Benitez spoke about his planned meeting with Mike Ashley after Newcastle United won the Championship.

Benitez's side beat Barnsley 3-0 at St James's Park this afternoon to win the title.

Brighton and Hove Albion – who were held to a 1-1 draw at Villa Park by Aston Villa – finished a point behind Newcastle in second place.

Owner Ashley was at St James's Park for the game, which was decided by goals from Ayoze Perez, Chancel Mbemba and Dwight Gayle.

Ashley congratulated Benitez and his staff after the game.

And the pair will hold detailed talks next week over Benitez's future and the changes needed at the club ahead of its return to the Premier League.

Newcastle's players celebrate

“I already have an idea of what a successful club could look like," said Benitez. "I think also he has an idea. I think we have to put both ideas together next week.

“I think it is the right time to talk when everything is fine. If not (today), it doesn’t matter.

"We will be in contact to be sure we share the same ambition about how to improve, how to be competitive and to do the right things for everyone."