Rafa Benitez gives update on Isaac Hayden’s injury ahead of Newcastle’s visit to Wolves

Rafa Benitez is confident that Isaac Hayden will be fit to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Newcastle United midfielder was forced off against Derby County on Saturday with an ankle problem.

Hayden signalled to the bench early in the second half that he couldn’t continue.

And United manager Benitez revealed after his team’s 1-0 win that the 21-year-old had been struggling with an ankle problem in the wake of the midweek draw against Queens Park Rangers.

“It’s his ankle,” said Benitez. “He tried to be fit.

“We knew that we had one less day to recover and we would maybe have some problems with players.

“But he did really well. He was the only one before the game that he could be a risk with his fitness and also his ankle.”

Hayden was in for treatment yesterday.

And the England Under-21 international is expected to be fit for Saturday’s Championship game against Wolves at Molineux.

Meanwhile, Benitez said captain Jamaal Lascelles was left out of his starting XI against Derby because of a groin problem.

The defender was replaced by Grant Hanley, who impressed alongside Ciaran Clark during a difficult second half at St James’s Park.

Asked about Lascelles, Benitez said: “He’s fine.

“He’s just had a little bit of discomfort in his groin.

“We also wanted to protect him and Grant was training well.

“We’re happy, because in the end we gave an opportunity to Hanley and rested Jamaal.”