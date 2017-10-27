Rafa Benitez has 'good news' ahead of Newcastle's visit to Burnley

Rafa Benitez has given an injury update ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Turf Moor.

Striker Dwight Gayle – who missed last weekend's win over Crystal Palace with a calf problem – is available to face Burnley.

Massadio Haidara is also fit after recovering from a recent injury, though Paul Dummett, his defensive colleague, remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Asked about injuries, Benitez said: "We have good news. Paul Dummett (is injured), and that's it.

"The rest of the players are available, which is good for me."

Dwight Gayle

Newcastle are seventh in the Premier League ahead of the Burnley game.

"The team's doing well," said United manager Benitez. "We have the points we wanted, maybe less.

"Everybody's doing what they are expected to do. Training is good. That's the reason why we're in a good position in the table.

"At the same time, it's too early. We have to wait until January to see the real potential of this team.

"It could be even better, but I'm really pleased with our position."