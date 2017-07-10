Rafa Benitez helps Newcastle reach out into the community

Rafa Benitez today met schoolchildren from across Tyneside at the Newcastle United Foundation 1892 Cup.

The annual tournament was staged at the club's Academy this afternoon.

And 128 pupils from nine schools took part in the competition, which was launched last year by Benitez.

United's manager took a break from pre-season training to watch the finals and present trophies to the winners and runners-up.

"The main thing is to have a lot of children playing and enjoying," said Benitez.

"I think it will be a day they remember forever.

"I think it's a very good message for everyone. The children were smiling, and their parents, and the staff have been great. They have to do a lot of work behind the scenes.

"It's important to have this link between the Foundation, the club and the community.

"I think it's good for the image and helping a lot of people who will remember this forever."

The girls trophy was won by Walkergate Community School, while the boys final was won by Cambois Primary School.

All children were given a new Puma Newcastle kit and rain jacket.