Rafa Benitez hoping for transfer 'surprise' as Newcastle consider Andros Townsend move

Newcastle United are considering a move for Andros Townsend.

Townsend left the club last summer and signed for Crystal Palace in a £13million deal.

But the 25-year-old – who had been concerned about his England prospects in the wake of the club's relegation – has struggled for form at Selhurst Park.

And the Gazette understands that a move for Townsend is under consideration.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, looking at midfielders and wingers, is hoping for some positive news over the coming days from managing director Lee Charnley.

Speaking after last night's 3-1 FA Cup win over Birmingham City, Benitez said: "I was talking with Lee (yesterday) and maybe he will give me a surprise in a few hours or a few days."

Townsend's future is in the hands of Sam Allardyce, who succeeded Alan Pardew at the club last month.

Allardyce could be prepared to move him on in order to bring in a target of his own in the transfer window.