Rafa Benitez identifies goalkeeping target for Newcastle after scouring European market

Rafa Benitez is looking to the continent for a goalkeeper – and Orestis Karnezis is on his shortlist.

Benitez wants to bring another experienced goalkeeper to Newcastle United this summer.

And the Gazette understands that Udinese’s Karnezis, also a target for Napoli, is under consideration.

The 32-year-old has a year left on his contract at the Serie A club.

Benitez lost out on Willy Caballero earlier this summer – the 35-year-old joined Chelsea as a free transfer after leaving Manchester City – and United’s manager has compiled a list of other prospective targets.

Newcastle also have an interest in Pepe Reina, who has previously played under Benitez.

Napoli have already turned down a £2.6million bid from Man City for 34-year-old Reina, who has 12 months left on his contract and has been offered a new deal by the Italian club.

Benitez is pushing hard to bring in another goalkeeper, despite having Rob Elliot, Karl Darlow, Tim Krul and Freddie Woodman available to him.

Krul – who has played more Premier League games for United than any other player at the club – has been told to find a new club.

Woodman, 20, is set for another spell away on loan, leaving Benitez with Elliot and Darlow.

Newcastle, however, will also listen to offers for Darlow, who was outstanding in the Championship last season.

And Benitez feels that Karnezis, rated in the £3.5million bracket by Udinese, is a player capable of playing in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, United defender Massadio Haidara has turned down a move to Saint-Etienne.

The 24-year-old is understood to have travelled to France for talks with the club, which had been looking to take Haidara on a free transfer with a 50% sell-on clause.

Haidara’s defensive colleague Curtis Good has returned to Newcastle after an unsuccessful trial at PEC Zwolle.