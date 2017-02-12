Rafa Benitez 'in the frame' to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Rafa Benitez is reportedly on a four-man managerial shortlist drawn up by Arsenal.

The Mirror report that Benitez is "in the frame" to take over at the Emirates Stadium should Arsene Wenger call it a day at the end of the season.

Wenger is under intense pressure at Arsenal, whose side are 10 points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

And club legend Ian Wright claimed that the 67-year-old is considering stepping down at the end of the campaign.

Wenger, however, denied that he was ready to quit after yesterday's 2-0 win over Hull City.

Asked about Wright's comments, Wenger said: "I appreciate that you want me to rest, but I'm not ready for that."

Benitez, meanwhile, signed a three-year deal at Newcastle last summer in the wake of the club's relegation.

United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 yesterday to go one point clear at the top of the Championship.