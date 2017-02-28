Rafa Benitez is considering starting this Newcastle player against Brighton

Rafa Benitez is considering a recall for Daryl Murphy against Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.
The Newcastle United striker last started a match almost a month ago.
We will see about Dwight Gayle, he is progressing, but it is a question of confidence.Rafa Benitez
But he could start the top-of-the-table clash at the Amex Stadium tonight.
Murphy scored a winner for Ipswich Town away to Brighton last season.
And Newcastle manager Benitez, again without leading scorer Dwight Gayle, is considering starting the 33-year-old ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has missed a series of chances in recent games.
Asked about Murphy, Benitez said: “He’s in the squad, so we will see.”
Murphy, signed from Ipswich last summer, scored three goals last month, but he hasn’t started a game since the February 1 home draw against Queens Park Rangers.
Meanwhile, Gayle – who limped out of last week’s game against Aston Villa with a hamstring problem – is being assessed ahead of Saturday evening’s televised game against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Benitez said: “We will see about Dwight Gayle.
“He is progressing, but it’s a question of confidence.”
It was feared that Gayle was facing several weeks on the sidelines after he was forced off against Villa.
However, tests have shown that the 26-year-old did not suffer a recurrence of the injury which kept him for almost a month.
“He is still improving,” added Benitez, whose side are a point behind Chris Hughton’s Brighton.
“He is not ready. He needs to be mentally right.”