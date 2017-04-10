Rafa Benitez looking for ‘fresh legs’ in wake of Dwight Gayle’s latest injury

Newcastle United are today assessing Dwight Gayle amid fears the striker’s season is over.

Gayle limped out of Saturday’s 2-1 Championship defeat to Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring problem.

Rafa Benitez revealed after the game that Gayle it was not a recurrence of the injury that sidelined him earlier this year.

Gayle, instead, felt his other hamstring.

Asked if the 27-year-old would miss the rest of the season, Benitez said: “It’s too early (to say). It could be, but it’s too early.

“It’s another hamstring injury. We have to wait.”

The 22-goal striker pulled up at Hillsborough as the half-hour mark approached.

United manager Benitez, meanwhile, hopes to have at least one player back from injury for the Good Friday game against Leeds United.

DeAndre Yedlin and Rolando Aarons are back in training, while Jack Colback and Isaac Hayden could return.

Benitez, however, hasn’t put a timescale on the return of Ciaran Clark.

Second-placed Newcastle have missed Clark during his month-long absence.

“To have more time always helps a lot to get players back, especially at this stage of the season,” said Benitez.

“We must be sure that we have some players back – some fresh legs – and everybody ready again.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal hailed his sixth-placead team’s result.

Carvalhal said: “It is three points, but this kind of game is more than three points, when you play the best team in the competition.”