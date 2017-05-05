Rafa Benitez looking to start something ‘special’ at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez hopes he’s started something special at Newcastle United.

The club will be back in the Premier League next season.

Newcastle could go up as champions if they better Brighton and Hove Albion’s result tomorrow.

Benitez will meet owner Mike Ashley for talks on his future, and the club’s summer transfer budget, next week.

And United’s manager is hopeful he can realise the club’s “potential”.

Asked if promotion was the start of something “special”, Benitez said: “Yes, but I decided to stay because of the stature of the club, the potential of the club was in my head.

“So hopefully everything can be fine in the future.”

Asked if he was “excited”, Benitez added: “Yes, because you have been working so hard for a while, you know that it could be the beginning of something important and you are expecting that something important will happen.”

Benitez chose to stay last summer in the wake of relegation after talks with Ashley.

“You make the decision to stay, which was a little bit risky in terms of the Championship is difficult,” said Benitz.

“You don’t know the division, all the things everyone said at the beginning. Then you started the season and you see it is very difficult.

“Then you finish after so many games, you have a bit of relief because you have done the job.

“So you have to be really pleased. We go into this game (against Barnsley), and it’s not a disaster if we lose, that is a fantastic position. We have done our job and we can improve or be better.”

Benitez, keen to get to work ahead of next season, doesn’t plan on taking much time off this summer.

“I will not have much time (on holiday),” he said. “I will have to start working straight away.”