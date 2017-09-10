Rafa Benitez misses Newcastle trip to Swansea

Rafa Benitez will NOT be in the dugout for Newcastle United's Premier League clash with Swansea City this afternoon.

The Magpies were hopeful that the Spaniard would be fit to take his place on the sidelines at the Liberty Stadium today (kick-off 4pm) but he will miss out.

Instead Francisco de Míguel Moreno will take charge of first-team duties against Paul Clement's side.

Benitez had an operation recently and has been consigned to recovering at his family home in the North West, with his trusted lieutenants taking the reins this week at the club's Benton training base.

The prospect of the manager flying to South Wales for the clash, in Mike Ashley's helicopter, had been floated in the last 24 hours, but Benitez was not fit enough to do so.

A clubs statement, released on social media said: "We can confirm that Rafa Benítez will not be at the Liberty Stadium today as he recovers from an operation.

"The team will be led by Rafa's coaching staff, who will be in contact with the manager throughout matchday."