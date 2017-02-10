Rafa Benitez moves to take the heat off Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey ahead of Wolves trip

Jonjo Shelvey could have the added responsibility of wearing Newcastle United's armband tomorrow, should Rafa Benitez opt for Grant Hanley ahead of Jamaal Lascelles at Wolves tomorrow.

But that might not be the only heat he has to face up to.

Having been found guilty of racially abusing Romain Saiss in September's clash between the pair, Shelvey is likely to get some considerable stick from the home fans on the Molineux terraces.

Manager Rafa Benitez though has move to take the focus away from Shelvey ahead of tomorrow's Championship clash.

"I think Paul Lambert (Wolves boss) has been clear – we have to concentrate and focus on football," said the Spaniard.

"Hopefully it will be like this.

"When you have a good player and two good teams, it is important to focus on the football."