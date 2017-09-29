Rafa Benitez mulls over Liverpool recall for Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey

Rafa Benitez is considering recalling Jonjo Shelvey to his starting XI at Newcastle United.

Shelvey hasn't started a match since serving a three-game ban for his opening weekend dismissal against Tottenham Hotspur.

United manager Benitez is yet to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's home game against his former club Liverpool.

However, midfielder Shelvey – who came off the bench in last weekend's defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion – is in his thoughts ahead of the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side to St James's Park.

"You have to find a balance between defence and attack," said Benitez.

"He will have a chance for sure to impress. I don't know if it will be from the beginning in this game. I don't want to give too much away, but he's an important player for us."

Benitez confirmed that defender Florian Lejeune will be available for the Liverpool game after recovering from an ankle problem.

"Just a couple of injured – (Paul) Dummett and (Massadio) Haidara, but the rest are fine," said Benitez.

"So it's problems for me, but good problems."

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side will give Newcastle "respect".

"We have to sort our problems, pick a line-up and give respect to Newcastle," said Klopp. They’re a good team, well organised, unlucky at Brighton with the goal. We know their quality."