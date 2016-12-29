Rafa Benitez names the ONLY two players left on Newcastle's injured list

Rafa Benitez says Newcastle United's treatment room is almost empty.

The club has just two players unavailable through injury, while midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is suspended for the next four matches.

United manager Benitez says winger Rolando Aarons (knee) and defender Jesus Gamez (collarbone) are sidelined at the club.

Defender Grant Hanley (shin) has returned to fitness.

Benitez said: "For us, we bhave some players coming back from injury, so at least we have some more bodies before the African Cup of Nations."

Chancel Mbemba has been called up by DR Congo for the African Cup of Nations, while Newcastle also expect to lose Mohamed Diame (Senegal), Christian Atsu (Ghana) to the tournament, which is being staged in Gabon next month.

Second-placed United take on Nottingham Forest in the Championship at St James's Park tomorrow night.