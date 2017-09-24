Rafa Benitez names unchanged side for Newcastle's visit to Brighton

Rafa Benitez has named an unchanged side for Newcastle United's game at the Amex Stadium.

Benitez's side take on Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon in a televised Premier League game (4pm kick-off).

Seventh-placed Newcastle are on a three-game winning run.

Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle are again among the substitutes, while Karl Darlow returns to the bench after recovering from an injury.

Meanwhile, former United goalkeeper Tim Krul is on the Brighton bench.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Mbemba; Hayden, Merino; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Gamez, Manquillo, Diame, Shelvey, Murphy, Gayle.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner; Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March; Gross; Hemed. Subs: Krul, Rosenior, Huenemeier, Schelotto, Izquierdo, Murphy, Brown.